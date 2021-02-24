Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $237,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.57. The stock had a trading volume of 496,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

