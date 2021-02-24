Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 2,029,512 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.28% of PepsiCo worth $577,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

