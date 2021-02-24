Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Square were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded down $12.38 on Wednesday, hitting $244.21. 782,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,964. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.10, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.93 and its 200 day moving average is $194.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

