Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $263,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. 167,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.