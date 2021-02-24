Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,630 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,315. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

