Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.63% of Roper Technologies worth $285,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $13.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.78. 20,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.