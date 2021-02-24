Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 29,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 488,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,084,000 after purchasing an additional 236,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 265,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,978. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.