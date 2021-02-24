Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $16.85 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.58. The company had a trading volume of 345,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,155,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

