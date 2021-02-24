Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 389,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,273. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

