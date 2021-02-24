Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $174.69 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246,800 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.11% of Danaher worth $174,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

DHR traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.39. 61,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

