Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $2.35 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 9.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.20% of Alphabet worth $2,352,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,077.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,920.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,703.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

