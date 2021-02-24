Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $318.70 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 333.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $318,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.67. 172,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

