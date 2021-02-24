Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $486.34 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,334 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $486,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa stock traded up $5.73 on Wednesday, reaching $217.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $425.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.69. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

