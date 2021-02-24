Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.13% of PayPal worth $345,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.42. The company had a trading volume of 389,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $312.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

