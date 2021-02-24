Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 6.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 1.55% of 3M worth $1,561,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.74. 49,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

