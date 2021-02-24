Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,981.03.

BKNG stock traded up $66.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,426.07. 17,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,014. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,951.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,392.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

