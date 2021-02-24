Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 7,018 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $158,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.52. 115,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

