Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 54,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.