Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.30. 1,727,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,764,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $557.25 million, a PE ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

