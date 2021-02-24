Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.66.

About Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG owns and operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.