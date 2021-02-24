FLUX Price Down 17% This Week (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. FLUX has a total market cap of $197,272.99 and approximately $2,440.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00511457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00487249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00073767 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 309,886 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX Token Trading

