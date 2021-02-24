Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce sales of $68.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $330.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $336.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $325.71 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $351.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLY opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

