FlypMe Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,106.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $480,792.03 and $1,106.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

