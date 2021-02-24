FOAM (FOAM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,519.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $34,519.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00738141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060442 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,736,343 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.