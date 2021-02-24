Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 449.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

