Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $61.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 54157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,307,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,795,759. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 944.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

