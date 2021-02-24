Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.18

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 3017229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 368,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

