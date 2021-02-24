FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.