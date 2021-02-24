Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.73

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.73 and traded as high as $87.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 4,848 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
