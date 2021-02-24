Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.73

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.73 and traded as high as $87.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 4,848 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.