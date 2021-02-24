Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of FRTA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

