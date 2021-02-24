Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Plans $1.47 Interim Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$12.18.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
