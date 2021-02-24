Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.73.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. 58,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

