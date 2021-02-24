Fortuna (FOTA) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $480,127.21 and approximately $195,947.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

