Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

