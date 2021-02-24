Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.92. 184,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 820,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

