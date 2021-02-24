Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $6,079,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,791,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,802,000 after buying an additional 258,866 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

