FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.94

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 294047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

