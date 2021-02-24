Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.13

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.13 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 13107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 619.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

