Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Up 0.5%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.27. 7,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 10,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

