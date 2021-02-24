Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Down 0.2%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 17,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 8,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

