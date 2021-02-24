Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

