Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires 23,869 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Jack in the Box comprises 6.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Jack in the Box worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. 10,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,834. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.28.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

