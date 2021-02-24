Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 86,144 Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Wyndham Destinations comprises approximately 3.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Wyndham Destinations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182,710 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 310,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. 1,197,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,197. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.