Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded up $12.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,429.14. 6,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.