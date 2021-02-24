Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,136 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for about 1.1% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.
In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 74,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,086. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
DiamondRock Hospitality Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
