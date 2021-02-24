Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

NYSE LOW traded down $6.45 on Wednesday, reaching $162.14. 215,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

