Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.1% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

MCD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.45. 42,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

