Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 2.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,056. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.