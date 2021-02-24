Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,868 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming comprises 4.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 14,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,826. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

