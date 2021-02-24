Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.45 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.59. 129,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

